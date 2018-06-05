© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Larry Gray

Maine Public
Published June 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

I borrowed a friend’s uniform and sang Why God, Why from Miss Saigon for a fund raiser at Schoolhouse Theater one year. I got totally lost in it. I was hypnotized and remember nothing of singing it until I started to walk off stage and the loud applause woke me from my trance. It took a second to re-orient myself. I had had an out of body experience.

BTW, my first encounter with classical music was Dvorak’s “New World: Symphony. My chorus teacher, Arlene Winger, broadened my horizons to classics. It is the first album I bought over 60 years ago and I still have it. Mrs. Winger, not just musically but in so many other ways you made major changes that shaped the direction of my life. Your angel’s wings must be huge for what you did for your students. You are still remembered.

Tags

Music That Moves ME Memories