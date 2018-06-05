Larry Gray

I borrowed a friend’s uniform and sang Why God, Why from Miss Saigon for a fund raiser at Schoolhouse Theater one year. I got totally lost in it. I was hypnotized and remember nothing of singing it until I started to walk off stage and the loud applause woke me from my trance. It took a second to re-orient myself. I had had an out of body experience.

BTW, my first encounter with classical music was Dvorak’s “New World: Symphony. My chorus teacher, Arlene Winger, broadened my horizons to classics. It is the first album I bought over 60 years ago and I still have it. Mrs. Winger, not just musically but in so many other ways you made major changes that shaped the direction of my life. Your angel’s wings must be huge for what you did for your students. You are still remembered.