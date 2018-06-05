Walter Schiff

I accompanied my wife, Paulette, on a choir tour to England. The choir had finished their performance at Norwich Cathedral. We were relaxing in the choir room listening to the organist playing the postlude. The organ console was above the partition in the nave which separated the common people from the cloistered community. We could not see the organist from where we were sitting. He had been fun to watch during the concert. He was playing the Prelude and Fuge in E flat BWV 552. His playing of the prelude was delightful and I thought that was the whole piece but after a pause he began the fuge. It brought tears to my eyes because it is one of my favorite hymns and hymn tunes. Years later we sang it at her requiem mass. Someday friends and family will sing it for me.