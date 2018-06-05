© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Walter Schiff

Maine Public
Published June 5, 2018 at 10:56 AM EDT

I accompanied my wife, Paulette, on a choir tour to England. The choir had finished their performance at Norwich Cathedral. We were relaxing in the choir room listening to the organist playing the postlude. The organ console was above the partition in the nave which separated the common people from the cloistered community. We could not see the organist from where we were sitting. He had been fun to watch during the concert. He was playing the Prelude and Fuge in E flat BWV 552. His playing of the prelude was delightful and I thought that was the whole piece but after a pause he began the fuge. It brought tears to my eyes because it is one of my favorite hymns and hymn tunes. Years later we sang it at her requiem mass. Someday friends and family will sing it for me.

Tags

Music That Moves ME Memories