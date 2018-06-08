Roberta Record, Augusta

Story about Hugo Alfven who composed Three Swedish Rhapsodies. This story is about Swedish Rhapsody No. 1

Growing up, I would hum a tune played during a black and white movie about a ballet dancer. Years went by when the lovely little melody would come to the surface, many times when I least expected it. One day I mentioned to a friend how the little haunting music number would raise its wonderful spirit to comfort and bring me joy. He suggested it might be from the movie Red Shoes. I saw the movie and it wasn’t there. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was starting a “name that tune” journey.

Later on, in my early thirties, a friend gave me his mother’s 33 1/3 record albums. I got about 15 record albums from my friend, and I went through them playing the records deciding what to keep and what to pass on. In the pile of music, the tune came to surface. It was the Swedish Rhapsody. I discovered this special music while looking for a piece of music to meditate to, as suggested by a priest to relax and become at peace with myself. I wasn’t looking for this piece of music, but it came into my life quite unexpectedly. I didn’t make it a point of memorizing the title of the music; consequently it went off into being a continuing mystery. It was interesting how this piece of music would come to the surface and then fade and became forgotten.

The name was Swedish Rhapsody Number 1. I thought it was Number 2. My classical radio station doesn’t play this piece very often, but one day they did. I got the name of the mysterious tune: Midsommarvaka (Midsummer Vigil) Op.19 Swedish Rhapsody No. 1, and Hugo Alfven was the composer.

I told my daughter about this pleasant mystery in my life; she was happy to hear the story. Five years ago I got the CD: Alfven: The Three Swedish Rhapsodies, played by The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.

Thank you so much, Hugo Alfven, for placing the lovely little tune in your head onto paper. It has given my childhood your wonderful spirit. Today while playing your piece, my imagination came alive. The goose bumps crawled over my body, and tears of joy came running merrily down my face. I have come home.