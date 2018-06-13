2nd Darling's Summer Book Drive for Kids 2018
This July and August, Maine Public has partnered with the wonderful team at Darling's to share the joy of reading with children across Maine. Last year we collected over 1,000 books and we
Many children across our state unfortunately have very limited access to appropriate books – households across Maine often have no books available to young readers. We believe that developing reading skills is paramount to future success in school and beyond.
BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS!
Starting on July 1st, we started collecting new books and used books in good condition at Darling's and Maine Public locations. We are seeking children's books for readers twelve years of age
BOOK DROP LOCATIONS:
Augusta
- Darling's Chrysler Dodge Ram Hyundai
439 Western Avenue
Bangor
- Maine Public's Bangor Studio
63 Texas Avenue
- Darling's Honda Nissan Volvo
114 Sylvan Road
- Darling's Used Vehicle Center
58 Sylvan Road
- Darling's Ford VW Audi
403 Hogan Road
- Darling's Auto Credit
80 Haskell Road
Brewer
- Darling's Agency
96 Parkway South, Unit 1
Lewiston
- Maine Public's Ladd Studios
1450 Lisbon Street
Portland
- Maine Public's Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
CONNECT WITH US AT AN EVENT THIS SUMMER!
Donated books will be distributed at many of Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause stops this summer. Click HERE to see where they will be!
The Book Drive for Kids team along with the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause Truck and Daniel Tiger had a GREAT time at the River Day in Mill Park and distributed over 500 books to young
Maine Public’s presence at each of these events was solar powered compliments of the team at ReVision Energy.