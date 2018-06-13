2nd Darling's Summer Book Drive for Kids 2018

This July and August, Maine Public has partnered with the wonderful team at Darling's to share the joy of reading with children across Maine. Last year we collected over 1,000 books and we have already exceeded that number this year!

Many children across our state unfortunately have very limited access to appropriate books – households across Maine often have no books available to young readers. We believe that developing reading skills is paramount to future success in school and beyond.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS!

Families peruse the available books at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.

Starting on July 1st, we started collecting new books and used books in good condition at Darling's and Maine Public locations. We are seeking children's books for readers twelve years of age and younger.

BOOK DROP LOCATIONS:

Augusta

Darling's Chrysler Dodge Ram Hyundai

439 Western Avenue

Bangor

Maine Public's Bangor Studio

63 Texas Avenue

114 Sylvan Road

58 Sylvan Road

403 Hogan Road

80 Haskell Road

Brewer

Darling's Agency

96 Parkway South, Unit 1

Lewiston

Maine Public's Ladd Studios

1450 Lisbon Street

Portland

Maine Public's Portland Studio

323 Marginal Way

The Maine Public booth at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.

CONNECT WITH US AT AN EVENT THIS SUMMER!

Donated books will be distributed at many of Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause stops this summer. Click HERE to see where they will be!

The Book Drive for Kids team along with the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause Truck and Daniel Tiger had a GREAT time at the River Day in Mill Park and distributed over 500 books to young readers! We distributed over 650 books at the Hampden Children’s Day!

Maine Public’s presence at each of these events was solar powered compliments of the team at ReVision Energy.