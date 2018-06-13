© 2021 Maine Public
2nd Darling's Summer Book Drive for Kids 2018

Maine Public
Published June 13, 2018 at 2:49 PM EDT
Daniel the Tiger made an appearance at Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.

This July and August, Maine Public has partnered with the wonderful team at Darling's to share the joy of reading with children across Maine. Last year we collected over 1,000 books and we have already exceeded that number this year!

Many children across our state unfortunately have very limited access to appropriate books – households across Maine often have no books available to young readers. We believe that developing reading skills is paramount to future success in school and beyond.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS!

Families peruse the available books at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.
Families peruse the available books at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.

Starting on July 1st, we started collecting new books and used books in good condition at Darling's and Maine Public locations. We are seeking children's books for readers twelve years of age and younger.

BOOK DROP LOCATIONS:

Augusta

  • Darling's Chrysler Dodge Ram Hyundai
    439 Western Avenue

Bangor

  • Maine Public's Bangor Studio
    63 Texas Avenue
  • Darling's Honda Nissan Volvo
    114 Sylvan Road
  • Darling's Used Vehicle Center
    58 Sylvan Road
  • Darling's Ford VW Audi
    403 Hogan Road
  • Darling's Auto Credit
    80 Haskell Road

Brewer

  • Darling's Agency
    96 Parkway South, Unit 1

Lewiston

  • Maine Public's Ladd Studios
    1450 Lisbon Street

Portland

  • Maine Public's Portland Studio
    323 Marginal Way
    The Maine Public booth at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.
    The Maine Public booth at the Kennebec River Day in Mill Park, Saturday June 30.

CONNECT WITH US AT AN EVENT THIS SUMMER!

Donated books will be distributed at many of Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause stops this summer. Click HERE to see where they will be!

The Book Drive for Kids team along with the Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause Truck and Daniel Tiger had a GREAT time at the River Day in Mill Park and distributed over 500 books to young readers! We distributed over 650 books at the Hampden Children’s Day!

Maine Public’s presence at each of these events was solar powered compliments of the team at ReVision Energy.

