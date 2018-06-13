Kathie Harper, Cumberland

This past Spring, I attended a symposium on WWII at the local senior college. My parents were part of the “Greatest Generation” and I was hoping to gain insight into their lives at that time.

The conference was extremely well-organized and informative. What moved me the most was listening to the panels of WWII Vets sharing their experiences. The other part was listening to some of the music that was popular at the time.

One of the songs was “Stardust,” first written in 1927 by Hoagie Carmichael with lyrics added in 1931 by Mitchell Parish. I started to shed a few tears as I remembered that it was my parent’s song, They were high school sweethearts; the popular sports icon, all around good guy, and the shy, demure red-head who adored him. They were making plans for a life together when the war broke out. My father dropped out of college and enlisted in the Army, becoming a member of the 66th Fighter Squadron. He served on the Italian front, working his way up the boot, facing some of the fiercest battles at Anzio, Monte Cassino, and Rome. My mother continued with her nursing program. They weren’t sure whether they would ever be reunited. I wondered as I listened to the song if it sustained them in their separation.

They reunited after the war and were married for close to sixty-two years. My father hardly spoke about the war. My mother remained devoted to him even when he would detach himself from the real world and retreat to a place where none of us had ever been. But they loved to dance and would take to the dance floor whenever there was a band that would play “Stardust” per their request. They would nestle in each other’s arms and twirl around the floor as if they were the only two people in the world. Anyone watching could sense that this was a special moment.

My father died ten years ago and my mother has been bereft without him. She has requested that “Stardust” be played at her funeral. My sister and I will honor that request. Even though her passing will be tinged with sadness, I’m hoping that she will be at peace as they are reunited once again, dancing under the twinkling stars in each other’s arms for eternity.