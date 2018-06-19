Corlis Carroll, Monhegan Island

A few years ago I was traveling in California and became stranded on New Year’s Eve by flooding in the Napa Valley. We had hoped to fly home that night and back to Albany New York but the roads to the airport were closed.

Friends that we were traveling with and who were on their way to a New Year’s eve house party, included us in their plans to spend the evening ringing in the new year with world renowned guitarist Peppino Dagostino. I knew Peppino played the guitar but not much more.

Expecting a Bob Dylan tune or maybe songs for the partygoers to sing along to, this is what I heard:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qlp_YarktlM

Self-taught and playing since the age of ten, Peppino, who was born and raised in Italy, has made the US his home for over 30 years.

His artistry, his skill with the guitar, this is music that moves me.