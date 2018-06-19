Rick Scanlan, Wiscasset

These days I mostly enjoy listening to classical music on the radio. I love Robin Rilette’s morning show. She may spin classical disks, but I think that she’s a rock star. Recently, I was delighted and surprised when Robin played music performed by the great Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro. Ten years ago, I became interested in the ukulele, and I started playing the uke after playing the guitar for many years. They say that you can’t be unhappy when you are playing a ukulele. I believe this to be true. With the ukulele you can form really wonderful, jazzy sounding chords that are difficult to achieve on the guitar. In the hands of a sensitive and accomplished artist like Jake Shimabukuro, the little ukulele with only four strings and two octaves is a serious instrument capable of making exciting and sublime music. If you are not familiar with Jake’s music, watch the video of Jake performing George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” that he recorded in Central Park at Strawberry Field. It has over 16 million views on youtube. I’ve had the pleasure of hearing Jake perform several times. He is an extremely entertaining performer. Just Jake on the stage with his ukulele, a stool and a microphone. I also met him briefly when I photographed him for a town’s musical program in Southern Connecticut. Unfortunately I have not been able to play the ukulele for the past four years because I am paralyzed with ALS. That’s why I speak with a computer synthesized voice. My name is Rick Scanlan. I live in Wiscasset. And that is music that moves me.