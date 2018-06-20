Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:
Andrea Rosenberg
In 2001, I sang Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with the Woodfords Church choir. I brought my 90-year-old mother. I found it hard to put into words the feeling that happened in that sanctuary that Sunday afternoon in November. I had sung the “Gloria” before, and heard it many many times. But this was different, somehow.
My mother and I sat in silence as I drove her home. Then she nailed it. “You know,” she said, “after music like that, the whole world looks different.” And it did.