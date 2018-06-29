Linda Gralenski, Pembroke

The music that moves me is Swing Jazz, specifically Benny Goodman's version of Sing, Sing, Sing played at his 1938 concert at Carnegie Hall. My Dad had that record, among others, and he and I listened to it often when I was growing up. When I was in 5th grade, I took a music aptitude test and it was recommended that I should learn an instrument. I was hoping for drums, but Dad brought home a clarinet. I played in the elementary school band and then the high school band and spent those years trying to duplicate Benny's solo on Sing, Sing, Sing. I never perfected it as my brother will attest. Dad and I shared that appreciation for the Swing Era till the day he died. One weekend in the 60's he and my mother came to our home in Massachusetts and we went to a Benny Goodman concert at the University of Lowell. We were both on cloud 9. In later years, he suffered from ALS. I traveled to his home every weekend to be with him and we always listened to Benny, Harry James, the Dorseys, Ella and Louis. The fine lady who took care of him tried to tame him a little by playing opera records during the week. Dad detested that. As soon as I arrived on Friday nights, he'd signal my with the one hand he could move and I'd fire up that stereo and we would binge on the Swing Era all weekend. He couldn't smile, but his eyes glistened with joy and happy memories. I still have those records, and love to listen to Toby on Fridays for a little nostalgia trip. My name is Linda Gralenski and I live in Pembroke and this is the music that moves me.