Maine Public is a media sponsor of Alison Chase Performance: Under The Tent, a new performance series from Pilobolus Dance Theater founder Alison Chase. Known for her non-traditional, outside-of-the-box artistic works, choreographer Alison Chase developed the beyond-the-proscenium performance series titled Under the Tent to share her genre-bending work with communities throughout Maine. Alison Chase/Performance will present two programs as part of Under the Tent this July — a family-friendly matinee medley featuring four works: "Monkey and the White Bone Demon," "Femme Noir," "Tsu-ku-tsu" and the premiere of "The Interview," and a full length evening reprise of "No Plan B," Alison Chase/Performance’s 2017 premiere, with new choreography. Performances are July 18 through 22 in Portland and July 25 through 29 at Fort Knox in Prospect.

Performance Schedule for Under the Tent

Portland's USM Campus July 18 - 22

Wed., July 18, Sat., July 21 and Sun., July 22, 3:30 pm - matinee medley of four works

Thur., July 19 - Saturday, July 21 at 8:30 pm - No Plan B

Fort Knox performance July 25 - 29

Wed., July 25, Sat., July 28 and Sun., July 29, 3:30 pm - matinee medley of four works

Thur., July 26 - Saturday, July 28 at 8:30 pm - No Plan B

All performances will be held within a tent, which serves as a canvas for No Plan B, and enables the performances to be held rain or shine.

For complete details on Alison Chase Performance: Under the Tent, please visit alisonchase.org.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the EVENING performances. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit alisonchase.org and use code the HEARDITONTHERADIO at check-out. Note that the matinee performances are by suggested donation and the Maine Public Member Discount does not apply.