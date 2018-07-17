Opera Maine Presents The Magic Flute

July 24 & 26 at 7:30 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is a media sponsor of Opera Maine's its first-ever production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Magnificent music draws you into a fantasy world, where Prince Tamino and the bird catcher Papageno embark upon a trial-filled journey to rescue the beautiful daughter of the Queen of the Night. The twisting tale of good, evil, enlightenment, and love will captivate young and old alike.

Performances are Wednesday, July 24 and Friday, July 26 at Portland's Merrill Auditorium. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, place the code RADIO in the promo code box at the top of the event page and click "SUBMIT" BEFORE choosing your seats. Discounted tickets are also available by calling 207-842-0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the RADIO discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday. Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts and is limited to two discounted tickets per Maine Public Member.

Run Time: 3 hours and 20 minutes, with 1 intermission.

There will be a pre-curtain presentation beginning at 6:30 pm in Merrill on July 24 & 26 with Opera Maine dramaturg, Calien Lewis. Visit operamaine.com for more details.