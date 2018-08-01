The Wizard of Oz

August 7 to 24

Maine State Music Theatre

There truly is no place like home as the greatest family musical of all time, The Wizard of Oz, twists its way to the Pickard Theater! The entire family will delight in lavish costumes, spectacular sets and the songs Over The Rainbow, Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead), If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve, We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road), and The Merry Old Land of Oz. This show will be an event to enjoy with those you love and hold most dear, a memory for all to share and cherish for years to come. Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of this classic musical.

The production runs from August 7 to 24 with performances taking place at Bowdoin College's Pickard Theater. For complete details on The Wizard of Oz and purchasing tickets, please visit msmt.org.