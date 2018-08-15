© 2021 Maine Public
Bangor Daily News Political Reporter Dies At 42

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published August 15, 2018 at 2:36 PM EDT
CHRIS_COUSINS_6543765-600x400.jpg
BDN

Colleagues, friends, readers and Mainers are mourning the death of Chris Cousins, a veteran political reporter for the Bangor Daily News.

The paper reports that Cousins died of a heart attack Wednesday morning at the age of 42.

Cousins was the State House bureau chief at the newspaper, where he had worked since 2009.

Senate President Michael Thibodeau released a statement saying "...he set high standards for fairness, accuracy, and professionalism. At the same time was a kind and thoughtful individual, and by all accounts a wonderful father."

Bangor Daily News President Todd Benoit remembers Cousins as a someone who other reporters looked up to and respected because of his news judgement and knowledge of the Maine.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

