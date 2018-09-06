Looking for a new podcast to try? We've created a curated list of some current and archived podcasts that we've heard about, some that have been sent to us, a slew of them from the public media space, and a few Maine Public has created. Take a few minutes and explore some of the really interesting content that these podcasters have created.

While we make best efforts to review all podcast episodes, some of these podcasts may contain adult language & content that some users may find offensive. Maine Public isn't responsible for the tone, views, facts or ads presented in any non-Maine Public-produced podcasts.

Do you have a podcast that you'd like to have included on the Podcast Shortlist? Send a link to shortlist@mainepublic.org.

Created in Maine

Submitted by the owner/originator of the podcast

Cannot contain any discriminatory or sexist viewpoints

Cannot include explicit language

Maine Public reserves the right to remove podcasts from The Podcast Shortlist at any time.

Podcast Shortlist (sorted by category):

Arts & Entertainment

Downtown the Podcast — A Bangor radio show with a world-wide podcast audience, Downtown the Podcast provides a great mix of entertainment & sports with a star-studded guest list that has included Ken Burns, Julie Andrews, Bryan Cranston, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jeff Daniels, Ben Folds, Carl Reiner, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Mickey Dolenz, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lewis Black, Mike Birbiglia & many more.

downtownwithrichkimball.com

Stage Door Diva Podcast — Tamara Lilly interviews theater people with a Maine connection in this interview-style podcast. Originally a theater & review column in the Coastal Journal, Tamara spun that into a podcast so folks could tell their stories in their own words & without the limitation of word count. Guests are either Mainers doing theater (professional & community) in Maine or elsewhere, or folks from away doing theatre in Maine.

stagedoordiva.com

Business

Agents of Change — If you're looking for secrets, tips, & tactics from today's leading experts in digital marketing, you'll find them on the Agents of Change Podcast. It's the weekly podcast where we interview the marketers who are charting new territory in search engine optimization, social media, mobile marketing, & more.

theagentsofchange.com

Artisans Who Wholesale — Whether you're a seasoned wholesale artisan or a startup maker who retails & wants to learn how to wholesale, this podcast aims to help. Every week on Artisans Who Wholesale, Stefa Normantas, show producer of New England Made shows, interviews artisans, makers & experts to provide practical advice. She digs deep to find the tools, tactics, & tricks that listeners can use to save you time & help you earn more. Why? Because she's passionate about seeing small businesses grow, thrive, & provide their owners with the life of their dreams.

artisanswhowholesale.com

Behind the Mic with AudioFile Magazine — Editors & reviewers from AudioFile Magazine give their recommendations for the best audiobook listening Monday through Friday. Find your next great audiobook. Plus bonus episodes of in-depth conversations with the best voices in the audiobook world.

audiofilemagazine.libsyn.com

Beyond Data Podcast — Host Ret Talbot has been a freelance journalist & science writer reporting on fisheries at the intersection of science & sustainability. He frequently uses the hashtag #datamatter because, well, they do. But what happens when the data simply don't exist, are insufficient or unavailable? What happens when so-called alternative facts are considered just facts & people operate under the impression that the plural of anecdote is indeed data? How do we reach consensus when everyone espouses his or her own data—his or her own facts? In the Beyond Data Podcast, Talbot & his guests go where he's often been unwilling to go in his reporting — beyond data.

beyonddatapodcast.com

The Big Time Small Business — Shining a spotlight on the small businesses you see every day but don't hear enough about. Listen to interviews with small business owners, operators, & founders talk about the obstacles they have faced, the successes they have earned, & where their business is going to inspire & inform you in your own career.

spreaker.com/show/big-time-small-business

Black Owned Maine Podcast — May 2020 the world reacted in horror to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Here in Maine, Rose Barboza mourned for a few days—and then turned her sadness and anger into action. Her brainchild, Black Owned Maine, started as a simple online directory of Maine businesses owned by Black people, populated with the companies she knew off the top of her head. Now it has become a comprehensive resource and podcast, a community for entrepreneurs, a funder of grants to families, a content company and Barboza's full-time job.

blackownedmaine.com/black-owned-maine-podcast-episode-archives

The Boulos Beat — The Boulos Beat podcast explores the Maine commercial real estate world through in-depth interviews with its movers & shakers. Hosted by Greg Boulos, a partner in The Boulos Company plus occasional guest hosts.

The Boulos Beat Podcast

Building Local Power podcast — Produced by the non-profit Institute for Local Self-Reliance with headquarters in Portland, this podcast offers thought-provoking conversations with trailblazing lawmakers, scholars, business leaders, & advocates, plus conversations with ISLR's own in-house experts, who share their latest research & reporting about attempts to break the hold of corporate monopolies & expanding the power of communities to chart their own future.

ilsr.org/building-local-power/

The Day That Changed Everything — This podcast series will interview leaders in a variety of businesses who found their life, their business, or their world upended in one day. How did they react? How did they shift direction? How did they move forward to continue with the success of their company?

mainebiz.biz/podcasts/the-day-that-changed-everything

The Funding Coach — Interviews with real businesses with real funding challenges to help entrepreneurs find their best next funding option. The discussion centers around the four colors of money: bootstrapping; grants; debt; & equity.

fourcolorsofmoney.com/the-funding-coach-podcast

The Grow Maine Show — Independent State Representative & recent candidate for Congress Martin Grohman conducts interviews about entrepreneurship & business in Maine with entrepreneurs, business & policy leaders.

growmaineshow.com

Makers of Maine — Kristan Vermeulen, a local Maine entrepreneur, founder, & owner of Knotical PR, introduces listeners to Maine Makers...from cut & sew to woodworking to craft beer to consumer packaged goods & much more.

makersofme.com

The PR Maven — Using a combination of traditional networking techniques & the power of social media to help you build your personal & professional brand. The podcast features interviews with industry leaders, top executives, media personalities & online influencers about public relations & their personal brand. Each week, Nancy Marshall connects with a special guest to talk about their career & business or organization, as well as the latest news & events.

prmaven.com/podcasts

The Smallholder Food Business Development Institute Podcast — Dr. Michele Pfannenstiel is a food safety expert, business coach, life coach & she offers advice how to build, grow & sustain food industry businesses.

anchor.fm/sfbdi

Women Taking the Lead — Coach, entrepreneur & "ordinary woman with an extraordinary purpose" Jodi Flynn interviews women who have achieved success, & men who forward the cause of women in leadership.

womentakingthelead.com/100-jodi/

Coastal Living

Island Health — Hosts Oka Hutchins & Justin Starbird dive deep into the Bar Harbor, ME community to hear some incredible success stories from the folks that are helping make Mount Desert Island a healthy place to live, work, & vacation.

mdihospital.org/island-health-podcasts

Maine Coast Dock Talk — A podcast about commercial fishing, the people, the places, & the environment of coastal Maine. Maine Coast Dock Talk is a project of the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association.

soundcloud.com/mainecoastdocktalk

Salts & Water: Stories from the Maine Coast — A 6-part podcast series by award-winning producer Rob Rosenthal. These audio stories paint remarkable character portraits along the coast of Maine, through Eastport, Stonington, Searsport, Rockland, Bath, & Portland. Salts & Water is a project of Experience Maritime Maine.

experiencemaritimemaine.org/salts-water-podcast-series

Craft/Artisan

Maddfuzzy Podcast — A video podcast/YouTube channel about knitting, spinning, hand dyeing yarn & building a homestead. The host, Marta, lives in Knox, Maine.

youtube.com/channel/UC0D2loZ7-PbVDMt2nmKr9zA/videos

Maine Yarn — Jenn Fleck lives in the Portland area loves talking all things yarn & knitting with her friend Julie.

flecksoffiber.wordpress.com/maine-yarn-podcast-shownotes

Make/Time — A podcast that shares conversations about craft, inspiration, & the creative process. Listen to leading makers & thinkers talk about where they came from, what they're making, & where they're going next. Make/Time is hosted by Stuart Kestenbaum & is a project of craftschools.us.

craftschools.us/podcast.html

Culture

City of Ships — Episodes of "City of Ships" are written & produced by the Teen Library Council of Patten Free Library in Bath, Maine...also know as the city of ships owing to the 400 year-plus shipbuilding tradition continuing to this day along the Kennebec river. The City of Ships project is made possible by a grant from the Maine Humanities Council.

soundcloud.com/user-839920457

From the Woodshed — is a candid conversation with Chase Morrill & Ryan Eldridge from Kennebec Cabin Company, home of the Maine Cabin Masters television show on the DIY Network. They explore many different topics, from the joys of Maine life to useful construction tips, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes flavor of one of TV's most popular reality shows.

kennebeccabincompany.com/podcast

The Gardenia Project — Stories of women in the Portland, Maine area. Through 20 years of work as a professional photographer Jen realized that women often hide the triumphs over hardship that created the person they are today. Each episode focuses on a period of self-discovery & though the topics vary, the emerging themes of bravery, beauty, & perseverance tie everything together as a reminder we all have valuable stories to share.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-gardenia-project-womens-storytelling

Interviews with Maine — Get to know people who are from the state of Maine. Hear a conversation with a person from Maine & learn a little bit more about them & why they do what they do.

interviewswithme.com

Maine Made Podcast — Stories about people making it in Maine. Laura Serino & Claire Donnelly highlight makers, artists, business people & just rad people doing rad things in this beautiful state we call home (Maine).

mainemadepodcast.com

The Maine Show — Hear the stories behind the people, events, & ideas driving the state of Maine forward. For hundreds of years Mainers have come together around campfires, fishing holes, wood stoves, & kitchen tables to tell stories. At its purest form, that is what The Maine Show is all about.

maineshowpodcast.com

Portland Speaks — An interview podcast featuring members of the Portland, Maine community who tell stories about their lives. Some might be inspiring, some might be sad, some might be terrifying, but they'll all be true & they'll all find resonance with you as a human being because they won't be about issues, they'll be about experiences, they'll be about the difficulty, sadness, struggle, humor, & joy of life.

portlandspeaks.net

The Southern Maine Report — The Southern Maine Report is a conversation style podcast hosted by Cameron Autry that features guests from the local community including journalists, artists, musicians, business owners, directors of non-profits, & much more.

thesouthernmainereport.com

Southgate Faces — is a project created by Hopper McDonough & Heather Perry that combines stunning portraits of Bath Iron Works shipyard workers taken outside of the company's southern gate with audio interviews of the workers, who spoke about their trades.

southgatefaces.com

Strange New England — A Field Guide to New England's Legends, Folklore, Curious History & Weird Destinations.

soundcloud.com/strange_new_england

You Don't Know The Half — Shay Stewart-Bouley, who runs Black Girl in Maine Media, has real conversations about racism, finding black joy, life, & dismantling white supremacy.

soundcloud.com/user-563264068

Do It Yourself

From the Woodshed — is a candid conversation with Chase Morrill & Ryan Eldridge from Kennebec Cabin Company, home of the Maine Cabin Masters television show on the DIY Network. They explore many different topics, from the joys of Maine life to useful construction tips, while giving fans a behind-the-scenes flavor of one of TV's most popular reality shows.

kennebeccabincompany.com/podcast

Education

The Contingent Professor Professors Daniel Martinez & Rob Sanford explore issues in higher education with special focus on faculty who are not in established tenure positions.

contingentprofessor.libsyn.com

The Maine Question — A podcast produced by the Marketing & Communications Division of UMaine featuring UMaine researchers & students doing what they do & discussing what it means for Maine & the world, & why they are passionate about their work.

umaine.edu/podcasts/

Personalized Learning with Matt & Courtney — A podcast dedicated to the do's & don'ts of personalized learning. Irreverent, yet unabashedly authentic. If you want to learn a little about personalized learning for your classroom/school/district, & are willing to challenge your assumptions, then Matt & Courtney can help.

podcasts.com/personalized-learning-with-matt-courtney

Environment/Conservation

Green Architects' Lounge — Maine Architects Chris Briley & Phil Kaplan share their experience, knowledge, music preferences, & cocktail recipes. Imagine going to a Building Energy conference, donning your name tag lanyard, attending a great session on an interesting topic, taking a bunch of notes, & filling your quota of power point slides for the year. This podcast is nothing like that. This is like going out to a bar afterward with the speaker & fellow architects & talking about that forum session. — Chris is a principal at BRIBURN architecture for life. — Phil is a principal at Kaplan Thompson Architects

greenarchitectslounge.simplecast.com

Maine Environment: Frontline Voices Podcast — The Natural Resources Council of Maine's podcast covering the most pressing issues facing state's land, air, waters, & wildlife — & the Maine way of life. Host Carly Peruccio talks with NRCM experts, state agency heads, elected officials, & others on the frontlines working to protect the nature of Maine.

nrcm.org/our-maine/maine-environment-frontline-voices-podcast

A Talk in the Woods — The Maine Mountain Collaborative's podcast about the people who live, work, and play in Maine's north woods and rugged mountain region. These are recorded "in the field" in pickup trucks on dirt logging roads, walking in the woods, and by lakes and rivers.

anchor.fm/a-talk-in-the-woods/support

World Ocean Radio — A weekly podcast of five-minute audio essays on a wide range of ocean issues from science & education to advocacy & exemplary projects, brought to you by long-time host Peter Neill. worldoceanobservatory.org/world-ocean-radio

Family

Happily DeMarried — Dan & Nellie were married from 1999 until 2012 & produced two children. There were moments of anger. Maybe even a little hate. But through the entire process, Dan & Nellie managed any animosity by acknowledging the fact that their kids were in the middle. By the time the divorce was final they re-learned how to trust one another & have formed a relationship that works really well. Now they offer unsolicited relationship advice for free.

happily-demarried-podcast

Stronger Everyday: Follow Our Journey with Tess — Five years ago, Bo Bigelow quit his law job to stay home with his kids. Turns out his daughter Tess has special needs. She is almost entirely nonverbal & is only just beginning to walk at nearly age 6. She just started kindergarten, but functions at the level of a 1.5-year old. She's different. & now, so is everything else. Follow their family's journey as they navigate Tess's relationship with her older brother, deal with school & special education, & try to solve the genetic mystery of Tess's ultra-rare disease.

portlandrootsmedia.com/stronger-every-day-podcast

Story Spectacular — Children's book author/illustrator Angela Ferrari's podcast for children offers creative tales with vivid characters & sound design. Some shows even feature songs, jokes, or fun facts too. Great for tamer car rides, relaxing bedtimes or for when you just need a break with a fun story.

storyspectacular.com/podcast

Food & Drink

The Brain Department — Food, Maine, Social Media, Gluten free, bulletproof coffee, mobile tech.

anchor.fm/thebraindepartment

Mumbai to Maine: A Culinary Adventure — Creator & founder Cherie Scott left Mumbai 24 years ago for Maine. She found a portal to somehow share her passion for Indian cuisine & tie it to her deep love for Maine's rich & dynamic food scene. She created this podcast to bring some of Maine's most captivating, thought-provoking & inspiring food stories.

mumbaitomaine.com

Health & Wellness

Conversations About Aging — Host & health reporter Diane Atwood travels the state of Maine interviewing people over 60 years old about their perspectives on aging.

dianeatwood.com

FIT 40 Radio — Host Bryan McCarthy decided to personally challenge himself as a way to commemorate turning 40 years old. He is competing in 40 races or events over the course of the year that will also benefit 40 non-profit organizations; raising awareness & money for the work these organizations do to help get people active, protect natural lands, strive to ease pain, & find cures for disease. Listen in a Bryan explores Maine & the rest of New England through these 40 events & adventures.

fit40radio.libsyn.com

Island Health — Hosts Oka Hutchins & Justin Starbird dive deep into the Bar Harbor, ME community to hear some incredible success stories from the folks that are helping make Mount Desert Island a healthy place to live, work, & vacation.

mdihospital.org/island-health-podcasts

Safe Space Radio — Its mission is to inspire courageous conversations, break down the barriers that divide & create compassionate communities. Founded in 2008, Safe Space Radio features more than 300 episodes & has received numerous national & regional awards. Safe Space Radio is used in training programs for healthcare professionals, therapists, & teachers as they learn to address the needs of underserved populations throughout Maine.

safespaceradio.com

Simply Health ME — Emmy Liscord, MD & Peter Spiegel M.Ed discuss fitness, nutrition, education, curiosity, grit, community support & how all play a role in our long term happiness & health.

simplyhealth.podbean.com

Yoga of Maine Podcast — Yoga is meaningful to us in many ways, & others' stories can help us better understand our own paths. This podcast connects you to the brightest yogic thinkers & deepest practitioners in Maine. The state has become a hot spot for yoga with inspiring teachers, organizations & businesses contributing to the growing community. Of course, you do not need to live in Maine or even been to "Vacationland" to glean insights from the conversations on this podcast. This space is to exchange thoughts, share insights, receive bits of clarity, & spark curiosity. The internal world of yoga will be made visible here through dialogue, connecting us to each other.

kindfulnessyoga.com/yogaofmaine-podcast

History

City of Ships — Episodes of "City of Ships" are written & produced by the Teen Library Council of Patten Free Library in Bath, Maine...also know as the city of ships owing to the 400 year-plus shipbuilding tradition continuing to this day along the Kennebec river. The City of Ships project is made possible by a grant from the Maine Humanities Council.

soundcloud.com/user-839920457

Historium Unearthia: Unearthing History's Lost & Untold Stories — Have you ever heard of Louis Congo? What about the forgotten Downwinders or The Devil's Bible? These are just a few examples of people, events, & things from our past that have been lost to time. They're important in the greater context of our understanding of the world & how our past shaped our present, yet they never made it into history books. In this bi-weekly podcast, freelance journalist, Crystal Ponti, digs up extraordinary excerpts of forgotten history, bringing her passion & love of storytelling to each episode from her home in Downeast Maine.

historiumunearthia.com

The Maine Historical Society — Listen to recordings of lectures, book talks, panels, & other programs on Maine, New England, American history from the Maine Historical Society. These podcasts allow everyone to enjoy, learn from, & reflect on history & its relevance today.

mainehistory.org/programs_podcasts

Mama's White Gravy — is a podcast of nostalgic days gone, times remembered, sights, sounds & smells of the past that many call "the Good old days." This podcast covers many things remembered by either yourself, your parents or your grandparents.

clydemcculley.com

The Short Talk Bulletin Podcast — This is the spoken-word audio version of the monthly Masonic Service Association membership newsletter called The Short Talk Bulletin. It's a discussion of the various symbols, lore, historical figures & events surrounding Masonry in North America.

shorttalkbulletin.com

Strange New England — A Field Guide to New England's Legends, Folklore, Curious History & Weird Destinations.

soundcloud.com/strange_new_england

Human Interest

The Greater Good — A podcast devoted to complex & emerging issues in law, business, & policy. Explore how these three fields contribute to the greater good of the state of Maine & the nation as a whole. The Greater Good is produced by the University of Maine Graduate & Professional Center, a consortium of graduate programs that prepares current & future leaders to try & solve the state's & the nation's most pressing challenges.

umainecenter.org/greatergood

The Herd of Turtles — Highlighting people who are challenging the status quo & winning. They have decided to live life on their terms & pursue their passions. Host Brent Krizo is fascinated by people who don't let challenges get in their way of pursuing their dreams & will share stories of people who are doing just that.

theherdofturtles.com/category/podcasts

Join the Table: A Podcast Series Exploring Myths, Causes, & Stories Surrounding Hunger in Maine — Every episode of this three-part series explores why people can't get the food they need in Maine. By starting at a local food pantry & branching out to explore policy & perceptions around hunger, examine why charity does not get at the root causes of hunger & poverty: inequality.

maliademers.wixsite.com/jointhetablepodcast

On Our Way Home — Weekly episodes of empowering, thought-provoking storytelling. Co-hosts Nicole & Tory discuss topics of love, trust, balance, fear & what it means to feel at home wherever you go.

onourwayhomepodcast.com

Positively Maine — Tory Ryden created Positively Maine in response to the explosion of negative, troubling & worry-inducing news stories that infiltrate all air waves. The show is an hour-long & features no vitriolic arguments–rather, inspirational, informative stories that motivate and, the goal is, uplift featuring individuals, groups & companies from every pocket of this great state that are making a difference.

wgan.com/podcasts/categories/podcasts-positively-maine

STRIVECast — A podcast brought to you by the team at STRIVE in South Portland — featuring engaging, hilarious, & thoughtful conversation through one interview week by week. Co-Hosted by two young men with Down Syndrome, the STRIVECast aims to change the voices typically heard on the airwaves, as well as to provide meaningful dialogs with different public figures. Proudly hosted & edited by people with disabilities!

pslstrive.org/STRIVECast

Women Taking the Lead — Coach, entrepreneur & "ordinary woman with an extraordinary purpose" Jodi Flynn interviews women who have achieved success, & men who forward the cause of women in leadership.

womentakingthelead.com/100-jodi/

You Don't Know The Half — Shay Stewart-Bouley, who runs Black Girl in Maine Media, has real conversations about racism, finding black joy, life, & dismantling white supremacy.

soundcloud.com/user-563264068

Music

The Spose Podcast — Maine rapper Spose at his realest & most uncensored as he interviews musicians, entrepreneurs, Mainers, & non-Mainers alike.

stitcher.com/podcast/pdank-entertainment/the-spose-podcast

Round the World With Cracklin' Jane — A weekly two-hour live radio show broadcasting out of WSHD-LP Eastport (the easternmost city in the US). Each show consists of about 26 recordings of mostly popular music from the first half of the 20th century, followed by a rebroadcast of an old half-hour radio drama. All recordings are either 78-RPM or cylinder format, & many have the pronounced crackling surface noise of authenticity. A noisy record is a sign that it was loved & played to death by its original owners.

cracklinjane.com

Uncle Paul's Jazz Closet — A podcast dedicated to the music of drummer, composer & bandleader Paul Motian. There are also readings from his autobiography, interviews & liner notes. Hosted by Paul's niece & caretaker of his archive, Cindy McGuirl, the show centers around a theme such as early influences, particular compositions, a time period or Motian's work with specific players. Uncle Paul's Jazz Closet is also a radio show on WRFR, a community radio station in Rockland. unclepaulsjazzcloset.podomatic.com

Outdoors/Adventure

Fish + Game Changers — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is about so much more than fish + game, with leaders on every level changing the face of conservation & blazing new trails for a better Maine outdoors. This podcast takes you behind the scenes with MDIFW public outreach specialist Katie Yates, exploring the unique & diverse work done by department staff across the state. Listen in to learn why these game changers love what they do, & what drives them to apply their time & talent to the Maine outdoors.

mefishwildlife.com/changers

Freedom To Focus a Podcast Hosted by Kevin Jorgeson — To execute the task at hand confidently, pure focus is the most critical ingredient. In this podcast series, Kevin Jorgeson sits down with climbers, arborists, work-at-height professionals & others as they share the stories behind their adventures.

sterlingrope.com/f2fpodcast

Jack Mountain Bushcraft Podcast — Join Registered Master Maine Guide Tim Smith in the studio & in the field to learn about the woods life; guiding, bushcraft, expedition leadership, nature, survival & more.

blog.jackmtn.com/category/podcast-category/

Pets & Animals

The Woof Meow Show — Focused on educating dog & cat parents about health issues, nutrition, training, behavior & everything related to sharing your life with a pet. Topics in the past have included: Dealing with a Barking Dog, Picking the Perfect Pet, APDT C.L.A.S.S., Insurance Issues, Acupuncture, Homeopathy, Pet Nutrition, Litter Box Training & many others. Hosted by Don Hanson & Kate Dutra of the Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor. The show is broadcast on AM620, WZON, & WKIT HD3.

woofmeowshow.libsyn.com

Politics

Beacon podcast — Produced by the Maine People's Alliance to highlight the experiences of everyday Mainers, share information about the political & policy processes that affect Maine people & promote a progressive worldview based on community, fairness & investing in the future.

mainebeacon.com/category/podcast

Building Local Power podcast — Produced by the non-profit Institute for Local Self-Reliance with headquarters in Portland, this podcast offers thought-provoking conversations with trailblazing lawmakers, scholars, business leaders, & advocates, plus conversations with ISLR's own in-house experts, who share their latest research & reporting about attempts to break the hold of corporate monopolies & expanding the power of communities to chart their own future.

ilsr.org/building-local-power/

Inside Maine Podcast — Maine's junior U.S. Senator Angus King offers his discussions with local & national leaders that originally air on WGAN radio as a podcast.

king.senate.gov/newsroom/inside-maine-podcast

Tatter — Hosted by social psychologist Michael Sargent, this podcast is a place for conversation about policy & politics, where Sargent talks with people who nerd out on the topics, bringing extensive knowledge, including knowledge of the limits of their knowledge. These nerds don't have the pocket protectors & social awkwardness of nerd stereotypes. They have wit, a love of fun, & most importantly, an understanding gained from the tattered pages of journals, books, & printouts of statistical analyses, or they've been tattered by experience.

tatter.fireside.fm

Pop Culture

Downtown the Podcas — A Bangor radio show with a world-wide podcast audience, Downtown the Podcast provides a great mix of entertainment & sports with a star-studded guest list that has included Ken Burns, Julie Andrews, Bryan Cranston, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jeff Daniels, Ben Folds, Carl Reiner, Michael McKean, Henry Winkler, Mickey Dolenz, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lewis Black, Mike Birbiglia & many more.

downtownwithrichkimball.com

Next Door Villan — Each episode, hosts Joe & Tiana discuss a well-known fictional villain. They attempt to find the humanity behind these characters so that we can learn to love, & respect them. Because if we can learn to connect with characters that were designed to be hated, than we might just have a chance at understanding the villains we face in our everyday lives.

nextdoorvillain.com

Self-improvement

A View From the Pass — A podcast that helps to change your perspective using the wisdom contained within. Hosted by Jacob Coldwell, he looks at simple situations & circumstances to find valuable, applicable hidden wisdom. It is like holding up a mirror to your mind & seeing what might have been missing.

mountainpasslifecoaching.com/podcast

Yoga of Maine Podcast — Yoga is meaningful to us in many ways, & others' stories can help us better understand our own paths. This podcast connects you to the brightest yogic thinkers & deepest practitioners in Maine. The state has become a hot spot for yoga with inspiring teachers, organizations & businesses contributing to the growing community. Of course, you do not need to live in Maine or even been to "Vacationland" to glean insights from the conversations on this podcast. This space is to exchange thoughts, share insights, receive bits of clarity, & spark curiosity. The internal world of yoga will be made visible here through dialogue, connecting us to each other.

kindfulnessyoga.com/yogaofmaine-podcast

Speculative Fiction

The Darkroom — A single narrator, fictional audio drama podcast series. It follows an amateur photographer & the discoveries & stories that come to light as he recovers & develops old rolls of film he finds in abandoned, antique cameras. Every episode features a unique score. The show is episodic, though each episode makes references to others. The show is scary & suspenseful at times. For fans of The Twilight Zone, H.P. Lovecraft, or Night Gallery.

thedarkroompodcast.libsyn.com

Restless Shores: A Podcast Soap Opera — Scandal, intrigue & salaciousness fifteen minutes at a time. A podcast that explores the intrigue surrounding Roupp Pharmaceuticals, a billion-dollar enterprise located in the coastal city of Gamote Point. At one time or another, we all find ourselves walking along Restless Shores

restless-shores.com

Maine Public Podcasts

This Day in Maine

Subscription xml Link

Maine Calling

Subscription xml Link

Maine's Political Pulse

Subscription xml Link

Maine CDC Media Briefing Podcast

Speaking in Maine

Subscription xml Link

SoundBites

Subscription xml Link

Poems From Here

Subscription xml Link

Public Media Podcasts

NPR podcast listings

WNYC Studios podcast listings

American Public Media podcast listings

PRI podcast listings

PRX podcast listings

Podcast Programs A-Z

1A

All Songs Considered

alt.Latino

Ask Me Another

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

BBC World Service

Code Switch

Consider This

The Dinner Party Download

Echoes

Embedded

Fresh Air with Terry Gross

From the Top

The FRONTLINE Dispatch

Here & Now

Hidden Brain

How I Built This with Guy Raz The Indicator from Planet Money

Invisibilia

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Kitchen Sisters Project

Latino USA

Live From Here with Chris Thile

Live Wire!

Living on Earth

Marketplace

Marketplace Morning Report

Mining Poldark

The Moth Radio Hour

New Yorker Radio Hour

The NPR Politics Podcast

On Being

Only A Game

On Point

On the Media

The Open Ears Project Hosted by Clemency Burton-Hill

PBS Newshour Podcasts

Planet Money

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Radiolab

Radio Ambulante

Rough Translation

Short Wave

Snap Judgement

Story Corps

The Students' Podcast TED Radio Hour

This American Life

Throughline

Tiny Desk Concerts

Up First

Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me

White Lies

The World

World Café

Wow in the World

Other Podcasts of Interest

The Art of Process

The Daily

Freakonomics Radio

Kelly Corrigan Wonders

Post Reports