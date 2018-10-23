Maine Public is a media sponsor for the 34th Annual Camden Conference

The 2021 conference will be virtual.

The Geopolitics of the Arctic: A Region in Peril February 20 & 21, 2021

The 2021 Camden Conference will explore the Arctic, one of the world's least-known regions. The Arctic already is undergoing dramatic, irreversible changes traceable to global warming, and as these changes impact the pace of climate change, they forewarn of the challenges ahead for human, animal and plant habitats in this and other regions.

We will examine how this transformation of the Arctic is creating a new arena for global power and competition. With the retreating ice mass will come new opportunities to pursue exploration and extraction of vast resources. Will there be unregulated competition, or cooperation among governments and industries? What kinds of security challenges will come with ice-free borders? The territories of eight nations extend into the Arctic, but others — especially China — will assert rights of access and passage. Open waters will make shipping between Pacific and Atlantic ports much cheaper. What could all this mean for Maine with its accessible northern ports, maritime industry, and vulnerable location on a rising ocean?

Keynote Speaker: Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson

Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson served as President of Iceland for twenty years, 1996-2016; he was elected five times in nationwide elections. Previously, he was Minister of Finance, Member of Parliament, Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and the first Professor of Political Science at the University of Iceland.

Moderator: David Brancaccio

David Brancaccio is host and senior editor of American Public Media's Marketplace Morning Report. He anchored the award-winning public television news program NOW on PBS until 2010. His reporting has focused on the future of the economy, regulation of financial markets, the role of technology in labor markets, human rights, the environment, and social enterprises.

