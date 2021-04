Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 5 at 10:00 pm

Sat., April 6 at 11:00 am

A 74 year old Maine man retraces the journey of his pioneering, 19 year old great-great-grandfather, who left his home in Canada in 1845 and walked nearly 200 miles to Biddeford, Maine.

Visit The Home Road website.

Produced by Tonya Shevenell of Home Ice Productions.