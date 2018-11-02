Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 11 at 10:00 pm

Sat., April 13 at 11:00 am

In 2018, 100 juniors from Portland's Casco Bay HS documented the stories of everyday heroes in the Katahdin region who are working to both preserve and re-vitalize the region’s greatness.

All 100 members of the junior class at Casco Bay High School traveled north to the Katahdin region to hear the stories of folks living in the northern part of Maine.

They had been studying the economic and social challenges of Maine towns transitioning away from mill-based economies. Studying the increasing ideological polarization in our state and our country in an attempt to break that pattern. They knew that as young people growing up in Portland, there was much they didn't understand about life in the rest of the state.

In groups of 3 or 4, the students learned how to use cameras and audio recording equipment; interviewing 25 people who shared their stories. Ranging in age from teens to seventy-somethings. Their occupations ranged from foresters, to river guides to high school students. All were generous, welcoming, and eager to share their stories and connect with a diverse group of Portland teens.

199 Miles is produced by Derek Pierce of Casco Bay High School.