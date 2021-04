Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 18 at 10:00 pm

Sat., April 20 at 11:00 am

A story about a long-time Bass Harbor resident, and boat builder, Chummy Rich. This documentary follows the design and building of the Andromeda, a 28-foot cabin cruiser designed by Mr. Rich's father.

Chummy Rich: Maine Boat Builder was produced by Jeff Dobbs of Jeff Dobbs Productions.