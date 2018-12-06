Community Conservation: Finding the Balance Between Nature and Culture

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Shot throughout four seasons, this documentary profiles four active land trusts in different regions of Maine: coastal, inland, western mountains and downeast. Each land trust featured works closely with their community to provide multi-purpose access to conserved lands.

At its deepest level, community conservation addresses the traditions and needs of all community members, providing access to preserved lands and creating projects that build constituencies across diverse communities. The four land trusts filmed provide great examples of community conservation. Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust (BTLT) works with gardeners, both local and from away (Africa!) BTLT projects also range from supporting shellfish harvesters to working with the faith community. At Downeast Lakes Land Trust, community members served include school children local crafts people, hunters and fishermen. The Androscoggin Trust runs an Eco Camp which utilizes tourist dollars to help fund the cost for struggling local families and trust also runs a local campground.

The beauty of Maine — from coast to mountains, farmland to deep forests — is richly captured in this documentary. Hikers, kayakers, immigrant farmers, kids, fishing guides, balsam tree-tippers, canoe-builders and more, tell the stories of local communities finding balance with nature.

Community Conservation was produced by Mark Ireland of M.I. Media.