Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 30 at 10:00 pm

This film explores a diverse array of creative talents celebrating the creative people and spaces in Gardiner, Maine. Interviews with members of the community and performances creative spaces are interspersed with features focusing on different artist in Gardiner to give the public a snapshot of the local creative community that is constantly evolving and expanding.

Creating Gardiner was produced by Lee Arnott of Sweet Thunder Productions.