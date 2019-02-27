Maine Public Fleet Donation Program

Does your company or business own a fleet of vehicles used by your employees in the field?

When your company vehicles come to the end of their usefulness for your business, have you considered donating these vehicles to Maine Public?

We believe there are some compelling reasons to donate your fleet cars and trucks to Maine Public:

IT’S EASY: the donation process is very simple and every vehicle is towed away at NO COST to you.

IT’S GOOD FOR YOUR BOTTOM LINE: You will receive a donation receipt for every car you donate.

YOU’LL BE RECOGNIZED FOR YOUR GENEROSITY: All companies that donate fleet vehicles to Maine Public will be mentioned on Maine Public Radio, in our member magazine EXPERIENCE, and be listed on mainepublic.org as a Fleet Sponsor of Maine Public.

YOUR COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A MAINE PUBLIC MEMBERSHIP AND UP TO 20 MAINE PUBLIC MEMBER REWARDS CARDS FOR YOU TO SHARE WITH YOUR EMPLOYEES.

SUPPORT A GREAT CAUSE: Your participation and generosity will help support the programs and services that Maine Public Television, Radio, and Online delivers every day across Maine.

Contact Cory Morrissey to get started. Thank you!

MAINE PUBLIC'S FLEET PARTNERS:

CONNECTIVITY POINT

Connectivity Point Design & Installation

Connectivity for what's coming next Today — more than ever — successful businesses are relying on their voice and data networks to increase productivity, enhance customer service and streamline business operations. Connectivity Point specializes in the infrastructure for voice, data, video and security applications. They design and install structured cabling, audio/visual equipment, surveillance and security solutions, wireless networks, and telephone systems. They work regionally with their own technicians and nationally through our network of pre-qualified partners.

PORTLAND MATTRESS MAKERS

Portland Mattress Makers is a local, growing factory-direct mattress company who handcrafts the mattresses that they sell from their showrooms located in Portland, Biddeford, Portsmouth, NH and Manchester, NH. They make all kinds of mattresses including inner spring, memory foam, hybrid and 100% natural latex models and have been making them since 1938.

CHIPS SERVICE CENTER AND PORTLAND MOTOR SALES