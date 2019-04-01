Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., July 6 at 11:00 am

The raw beauty of the Maine Coast is captured in a 500 mile small boat solo camping adventure on the Maine Island Trail.

Seeking to honor the founders of the Maine Island Trail, and his ailing father, Doug Welch sets out on a 500-mile journey in his 17' Boston Whaler. Confronting the limitations of small-boat living and the challenges of the Maine coast, Welch tells the story of the Trail through close-up images of seven spectacular uninhibited islands and quotes from MITA’s founder. Based on the success of his two-week trip. He encourages viewers that perhaps they too can do it in a small boat.

You Can Do It in a Small Boat: An Adventure in Seven Islands on the Maine Island Trail was produced by Doug Welch of Maine Island Trail.