Portland Symphony Orchestra

Robert Moody's Farewell

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 Resurrection; Auferstehungssymphonie

Robert Moody, conductor

Twyla Robinson, soprano

Elizabeth Bishop, mezzo-soprano

ChoralArt Masterworks

Performances are from April 29 & May 1, 2018 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland

Total running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes