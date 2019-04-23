Bangor Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks VI: Viennese Masters

May 5, 2019 at 3 p.m.

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Lucas Richman, conductor

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 33, K. 319, B-flat major

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, E-flat major, ‘Romantic’

Maine Public is the media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Season. Their 123rd season concludes on Sunday afternoon, May 5th, with Music from Vienna by Mozart and Bruckner, at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Mozart’s charming Symphony No. 33 makes way for the grandeur of Bruckner’s epic Symphony No. 4, ‘Romantic.’

