Bangor Symphony Orchestra Presents Masterworks VI: Viennese Masters

Published April 23, 2019 at 3:15 PM EDT
May 5, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

Lucas Richman, conductor

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 33, K. 319, B-flat major
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, E-flat major, ‘Romantic’

Maine Public is the media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Season. Their 123rd season concludes on Sunday afternoon, May 5th, with Music from Vienna by Mozart and Bruckner, at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Mozart’s charming Symphony No. 33 makes way for the grandeur of Bruckner’s epic Symphony No. 4, ‘Romantic.’

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the performance. To order tickets, visit www.bangorsymphony.org or call 1-800-622-TIXX and use promo code MPR15 to save 15% off up to 4 full price tickets. Please note the Maine Public Member Discount is not applicable to prior purchases or available with other discounts.