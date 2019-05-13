© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bride"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published May 13, 2019 at 3:50 PM EDT
Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride album art

OK, it’s been a tough spring. Cold, rainy, and slow. So that’s exactly why I intend on playing lots of music from the new album by Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride. It’s full of great melodies, and as you would expect from Vampire Weekend, interesting rhythms and instrumentation. Not to mention some lovely duets with Danielle Haim. There’s not a bad song on it and no surprise that it’s currently at number one on the Billboard charts. Take a drive with Vampire Weekend, even if it’s rainy and cold, you’ll feel warm.

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis