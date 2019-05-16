Collins Center for the Arts Presents Septura Brass Septet

Collins Center for the Arts

Septura Brass Septet Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 pm

Minsky Recital Hall

Orono

Maine Public is proud to be a media sponsor of The Collins Center for the Arts' Chamber Music Series, including the Septura Brass Septet in concert at Minsky Recital Hall on Sunday afternoon, February 16.

TSeptura brings together London’s leading players to redefine brass chamber music through the uniquely expressive sound of the brass septet. By creating a canon of transcriptions, arrangements and new commissions for this brand new classical configuration, Septura aims to re-cast the brass ensemble as a serious artistic medium.

Program:

Giovanni Gabrielli — G Exultavit cor meum

Casulana, Maddalena — Madrigals (selection)

Orlande de Lassus — Lagrime de San Pietro

— Interval —

Robert Schumann — Märsch

Felix Mendelssohn — Organ Sonata No. 2 Op.65 in C Minor

Clara Schumann — Piano Sonata No. 2 in G Minor

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the performance. To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the MPBN15 code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.

This concert is presented as a selection in the John I. and Elizabeth E. Patches chamber music series.

For more information on Septura Brass Septet and the entire 2019/2020 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.