Carl M. Toney, Scarborough

I grew up on the Upper West-Side of Manhattan (in area called "Washington Heights"), in New York City. It was the summer of 1959 I was 12 years old, and my sister, who was 21 years older than me, had come to stay with us for the summer. Despite the age difference between us, we were very close and she filled a huge space in our family and (particularly) in my life.

On Saturdays she would go out on a date; I would sit in her room, and we would talk while she "got ready" to go out. As she put on her make-up and perfume she would always have the same song playing on the record player: "I Only Have Eyes for You" by (the vocal group) The Flamingos. She looked so beautiful, and smelled so good when she was ready to leave, and she would always say — "Now you be good, because I don't plan to be." I never really knew what she meant, but I always promised to "be good." I just knew that having her back at home, and hearing that song that she loved so much, made my summer (and my life) truly magical.

I had a wonderful childhood, but, as I look back, no summer was better than the one in 1959; and no song sweeter than the one which began — "My love must be a kind of blind love, (for) I can't see anyone but you..."

Thank you for affording me the opportunity to share the music and the memories.