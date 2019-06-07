© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published June 7, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT
Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home

Willie Nelson is 86 years old. And his art is just getting stronger and more beautiful. His new album Ride Me Back Home, is another gem for the crown. There are some great new originals and the songs he covers, he makes his own. It has to be the greatest honor for a songwriter to be covered by Willie Nelson. As you would expect, there are some pointedly political songs and of course, some of the gorgeous ballads that he is famous for. His band, some of who have been with him for years, just play so naturally and beautifully. And when Willie starts to play Trigger, the most distinctive guitar out there, well, it makes the heart swell. Honestly!!

Willie is a national treasure and this record is just more proof why.
 

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
