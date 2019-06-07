Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"

Willie Nelson is 86 years old. And his art is just getting stronger and more beautiful. His new album Ride Me Back Home, is another gem for the crown. There are some great new originals and the songs he covers, he makes his own. It has to be the greatest honor for a songwriter to be covered by Willie Nelson. As you would expect, there are some pointedly political songs and of course, some of the gorgeous ballads that he is famous for. His band, some of who have been with him for years, just play so naturally and beautifully. And when Willie starts to play Trigger, the most distinctive guitar out there, well, it makes the heart swell. Honestly!!

Willie is a national treasure and this record is just more proof why.



