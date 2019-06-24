© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Yola - "Walk Through Fire"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published June 24, 2019 at 1:42 PM EDT
Yola Walk Through Fire album cover

One of the things I love best about my job is the thrill of discovery. Every now and then, I pull a cd out of the pile, put it in the CD player and am completely blown away. That’s exactly what happened with the CD from Yola, “Walk Through Fire.” From the first song through to the last, it has it all. Powerful singing, great songs, and playing. I should have had a clue when I saw that it was produced by Dan Auerbach. He doesn’t mess around. When I think of soul music, I think about singing your soul…and that is what Yola does. She digs so deep and opens so wide, it’s hard to even believe she doesn’t break apart. She gives you goose bumps in some songs and makes you want to dance in others. There’s even a co-write with Dan Penn.

This record has it all, highly recommended by this dj!

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
