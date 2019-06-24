One of the things I love best about my job is the thrill of discovery. Every now and then, I pull a cd out of the pile, put it in the CD player and am completely blown away. That’s exactly what happened with the CD from Yola, “Walk Through Fire.” From the first song through to the last, it has it all. Powerful singing, great songs, and playing. I should have had a clue when I saw that it was produced by Dan Auerbach. He doesn’t mess around. When I think of soul music, I think about singing your soul…and that is what Yola does. She digs so deep and opens so wide, it’s hard to even believe she doesn’t break apart. She gives you goose bumps in some songs and makes you want to dance in others. There’s even a co-write with Dan Penn.

This record has it all, highly recommended by this dj!