July 28 - August 7

Facebook Live and Zoom

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the 2020 Schoodic Arts Festival. The Festival, live streaming from July 28th through August 7th, features a wide variety of workshops available through Zoom, plus daily performances ranging from classical, blues, funk, and original songs about Maine to dance and theatre.

2020 Schoodic Arts Festival

Featured Performances:

Gus LaCasse — July 28 at 7:00 pm

Gus La Casse (l.) and Mathias Kamin (r.)

Sandy River Ramblers — July 30 at 7:00 pm

Stan Keach from the Sandy River Ramblers

Droplet Dance — August 4 at 7:00 pm

Molly Gawler from Droplet Dance

Tough End String Band — August 5 at 7:00 pm

Meetinghouse Theatre Lab — August 6 at 7:00 pm

Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

Winter Harbor Music Festival Recital — August 7 at 7:00 pm

Performers from the 2019 Winter Harbor Music Festival Recital

The complete schedule of performances and workshops, details on tickets, and venue information are available at schoodicartsforall.org.