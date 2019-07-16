Music Is In The Air Celebratory Concert

Thursday, August 1 at 6:00 pm

Waterhouse Center on Main Street

Kennebunk, Maine

Sponsored by Maine Public and Music on Main

Maine Public in partnership with Music on Main located in Kennebunk is holding a free community classical concert featuring the Boston Classical Trio playing selections from Bach, Vivaldi, Pisendel, and Telemann.

The Boston Classical Trio consists of Susanna Ogata on violin, Guy Fishman on the cello, and Ian Watson playing the harpsichord. The trio has played extensively across New England and are known for exploring the unique textures and dynamics afforded by period instruments.

Stop by the Maine Public tent, say hello, and meet several of Maine Public Classical's hosts including Robin Rilette.

Note that seating is limited and beach chairs are encouraged!

Click HERE to sign up for the free concert.