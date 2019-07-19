Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
David Wax Museum - "Line of Light"
David Wax Museum's new album, Line of Light, is a collection of songs that not only give us great tunes, but there's depth in them. Sometimes I hear a melody before the lyrics or the other way around. It's such a lovely thing when a song has a melody that gets into your pores and then, after a few listens, you discover the lyrics do too. Some bands have poets for frontmen and this band is one of them. Lovingly produced by Carl Broemel (guitarist for My Morning Jacket and Ray Lamontagne), it's full of variety. Songs that rock and ballads that seduce you.
I'm all in for this record and it's wonderfully creative sounds.
Details on where to hear Line of Light from the David Wax Museum website