Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., August 15 at 10:00 pm

A poetic documentary that reflects on the passage of time and how we mark and record it wrapped around the celebration of the life of a dog.

Echoing the avant-garde European filmmakers of the 1920s, the film's mid-section serves as a visual tone poem in which director Dale Schierholt travels through the seasons of his dog's life, utilizing storytelling that allows images, music and ambient sound to do the work. Immersing us in an emotional and experiential journey, the film will inspire viewers to recall dogs of their own and the memories that accompany them. For anyone that has shared part of life’s journey with a dog. 60 Seasons is a deeply personal film that will resonate in an universal way.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Schierholt Pictures website.

Produced by Dale Schierholt of Schierholt Pictures.