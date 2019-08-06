Highlights of the Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 29 at 10:00 pm

Sat., August 31 at 11:00 am

Learn about the first woman ever appointed to serve in a Presidential cabinet, Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor for Franklin Delano Roosevelt from 1933-1945. Perkins' family has Maine roots dating back to the early 1700s in Newcastle, Maine. The property is still owned by the family today.

Frances Perkins was a lifelong advocate for social justice and economic security. She is responsible for initiating groundbreaking New Deal programs including Social Security, the 40-hour workweek, unemployment insurance, worker’s compensation, and the minimum wage.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit The Frances Perkins Center website.

Produced by Doreen Conboy on behalf of The Frances Perkins Center.