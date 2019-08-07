Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 29 at 10:30 pm

Sat., August 31 at 11:30 am

When city councilors in Saco, Maine, voted in 2007 to tear down and replace a rare 19th century stone arch bridge, local residents quickly organized a campaign to save the beloved structure. Little did they know their efforts to save Stackpole Bridge, “Maine’s oldest bridge on a public roadway,” would require a sustained eight-year effort, leading them through a maze of politics, community soul-searching, and monetary wrangling.

Stackpole Bridge: The Story in the Stone, is a revealing, insightful documentary focused on rural historic preservation and the unique grass roots effort that required deep reservoirs of faith, collaboration, and resilience — and, ultimately, a spirit of compromise.

Produced by Patrick Bonsant of New Directions Media.