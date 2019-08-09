I was very happy when I opened the envelope from Signature Sounds records and found the latest album from Eilen Jewell, Gypsy. I've always been a fan of her eclectic mix of surf-noir, early blues, classic country, folk and 60's rock. This, her 9th studio album, is all originals except a Pinto Bennett cover and she moves from new sounds, old sounds, electric driven rockers, tender ballads and a protest song. It's interesting that musicians are using, once again, their music to speak truth to power. This record is stellar, her band is tight, and she plays electric guitar for the first time in the studio. The songs are beautifully crafted and her vocals perfect.

You'll be hearing this on In Tune a lot!

Information on purchasing Gypsy