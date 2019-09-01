Maine Public TV Air Times :

In an area of the world noted for its great musicians Chris Norman is among the true masters. A virtuoso of the flute whether he is playing traditional Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Acadian, Quebecois tunes or classical baroque compositions, he has thrilled audiences across the Western World.

The Washington Post said "he is in a class all by himself" and the New Yorker "a flute player of spectacular and imaginative virtuosity."

But that is not all. Chris founded the unique Boxwood Festival in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia over twenty years ago. It is celebrated as a place where masters and students of all ages meet, study, play music, stage concerts and eat together — dance and sing for an entire week every summer.

In this feature documentary film we get to know Chris as a musician, teacher and flute maker and his fellow teachers, the students — old and young at Boxwood. Interwoven are amazing performances by a "scattering of stars."

A Scattering of Stars is produced by Kent Martin of Unceasing Play Productions.