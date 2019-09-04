Downton Abbey Motion Picture Screenings -- SOLD OUT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu3mP0c51hE

Join Maine Public and other Downton fans on Sunday, September 15 at one of three advance screenings of the Downton Abbey movie! See the film before it is officially released in theaters and support Maine Public — a portion of the ticket price supports the on-air programming you love. We'll be asking some challenging Downton Abbey trivia questions for prizes before each show! How well do YOU know what goes on at the estate?

Each ticket is $20 plus a small handling fee required by our ticketing partner, Brown Paper Tickets.

Here are a list of our special screening locations and times (don't delay, as we suspect we will run out of seats in no time!):

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 pm at the Regal Augusta (23 Market Place Drive in Augusta). THIS SHOWING IS SOLD OUT.

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 pm at the Regal Brunswick (19 Gurnet Road in Brunswick). THIS SHOWING IS SOLD OUT.

Sunday, September 15 at 4:00 pm at the Regal Brunswick (19 Gurnet Road in Brunswick). THIS SHOWING IS SOLD OUT.

Questions? Write to us at RSVP@mainepublic.org.