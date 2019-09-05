© 2021 Maine Public
Out of the Den

Maine Public
Published September 5, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
Ben Kilham with bear cubs.
Robert Caputo
/
unhmagazine.unh.edu

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Oct. 17 at 10:30 pm
Sat., Oct. 19 at 11:30 am

A look into black bear researcher Ben Kilham’s unconventional hands-on tecnniques borne of lifetime of academic adversity.

Ben Kilham, the author of Among the Bears: Raising Orphaned Cubs in the Wild, has received national coverage from media outlets such as The Huffington Post and National Geographic Channel, which reported on the 20 years he has spent raising orphaned black bear cubs and studying their behavior. Out of the Den, the short documentary created by Dartmouth student filmmakers, highlights Kilham's personal life through interviews with Kilham, his associates, and his family. Audiences learn about his theories on bear observation, his gunsmith business, his father’s influence, and his battle with dyslexia.

Produced by https://vimeo.com/user4845131" target="_blank">Jeffrey Ruoff.

Ben Kilhambearsblack bearCubsDartmouth