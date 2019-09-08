Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Oct. 31 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 2 at 11:00 am

The life-changing journeys of incarcerated women and Dartmouth College students working together on an original play that explores the often painful paths that landed the women behind bars and also shares some of their fragile visions for the future.

It's Criminal highlights the economic and social inequities that divide the United States and offers a vision of how separated communities can learn to speak to each other. Poignant and personal, the feature documentary shares the life-changing journeys of incarcerated women and Dartmouth College students working together to write and perform an original play that explores the often painful and troubled paths that landed the women behind bars and shares some of their fragile visions for the future.

It's a transformational movie that delves into privilege, poverty and injustice and asks viewers to think about who is in prison and why. In addition to exploring disparities, It's Criminal also captures how the students and prisoners struggle and ultimately succeed in overcoming their fears and prejudices to form hard won bonds of friendship, showing that empathy is a powerful force that can help bridge the divide.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the It's Criminal website.

Produced by Signe Taylor.