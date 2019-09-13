Pete Yorn - "Caretakers"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 9.13.19

Caretakers

"Listening to music is my job. I know...it's pretty great. I had to drive to Bangor the other day, it's about an hour's drive. I was stressed out. I certainly wasn't going to listen to anything news related. Sometimes you want a record that is just going to be fun to listen to. Lose yourself in beautiful harmonies, happy guitar and mostly love songs. You know how it is to listen to a Tom Petty record. I am not saying Pete Yorn is Tom, but this record doesn't have a discordant note, at least to my ears. And you won't be upset or mad when you've heard the entire record. My drive to Bangor was really nice, the music filling the space with good vibes, solid rock, and the trees sliding by. Pete Yorn's album is called, Caretakers. — Sara

