© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Tune Pick of the Week logo
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Pete Yorn - "Caretakers"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published September 13, 2019 at 8:51 AM EDT
Pete Yorn Caretakers album art

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 9.13.19
Caretakers

"Listening to music is my job. I know...it's pretty great. I had to drive to Bangor the other day, it's about an hour's drive. I was stressed out. I certainly wasn't going to listen to anything news related. Sometimes you want a record that is just going to be fun to listen to. Lose yourself in beautiful harmonies, happy guitar and mostly love songs. You know how it is to listen to a Tom Petty record. I am not saying Pete Yorn is Tom, but this record doesn't have a discordant note, at least to my ears. And you won't be upset or mad when you've heard the entire record. My drive to Bangor was really nice, the music filling the space with good vibes, solid rock, and the trees sliding by. Pete Yorn's album is called, Caretakers. — Sara

More information on Caretakers

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis