Hiss Golden Messenger - "Terms of Surrender"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 9.20.19

Terms of Surrender

"I should just say it, I love Hiss Golden Messenger. His new album, Terms of Surrender comes out today and it's brilliant both in words and sound. M.C. Taylor is no light-weight and he tackles hard subjects in his songs but he does it with a sense of light. There is light in the darkness of his world. In fact, there is more light than dark. Plus, he's got a great voice, songs, and a top notch band. The first time I heard this new record, Van Morrison came to my mind. Hiss Golden Messenger has that kind of soul. — Sara

