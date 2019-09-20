Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Hiss Golden Messenger - "Terms of Surrender"
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week
Week of 9.20.19
Terms of Surrender
"I should just say it, I love Hiss Golden Messenger. His new album, Terms of Surrender comes out today and it's brilliant both in words and sound. M.C. Taylor is no light-weight and he tackles hard subjects in his songs but he does it with a sense of light. There is light in the darkness of his world. In fact, there is more light than dark. Plus, he's got a great voice, songs, and a top notch band. The first time I heard this new record, Van Morrison came to my mind. Hiss Golden Messenger has that kind of soul. — Sara