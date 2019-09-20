© 2021 Maine Public
Hiss Golden Messenger - "Terms of Surrender"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published September 20, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT
Week of 9.20.19
Terms of Surrender

"I should just say it, I love Hiss Golden Messenger. His new album, Terms of Surrender comes out today and it's brilliant both in words and sound. M.C. Taylor is no light-weight and he tackles hard subjects in his songs but he does it with a sense of light. There is light in the darkness of his world. In fact, there is more light than dark. Plus, he's got a great voice, songs, and a top notch band. The first time I heard this new record, Van Morrison came to my mind. Hiss Golden Messenger has that kind of soul. — Sara

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
