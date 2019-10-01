The Local Motive: Production

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Nov. 7 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 9 at 11:00 am

Vermont leads the nation in local food production and consumption. Even so, as it currently stands only about 7% of our food is sourced locally. The Vermont Farm to Plate food system plan calls for a goal of 10% local food consumption by 2020. The New England Food Vision seeks to achieve 50% of all food consumption in New England to be sourced locally by mid-century. Episode 1 examines these goals, looking at how Vermont currently eats, the supply and demand challenges, and how much land would be needed to attain long-term goals.

Produced by Vermont PBS.