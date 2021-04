Do artists have the right to tell a story of a class, gender or race not their own? Or are artists not to "dip their pens into other peoples' blood"? While addressing questions of authorial rights and cultural appropriation, award-winning novelists Imbolo Mbue and Christina Baker Kline share personal stories about their own experiences as novelists stepping outside the box.



Sponsored by the Champlain Institute at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.