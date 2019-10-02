The Local Motive: Processing

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Explore the relationship between the processing of local food and the financial viability of the local food system, both for producers and consumers. Processing increases shelf life, minimizes waste and improves access to market. It is also economically valuable and necessary to serve the demands of current consumers. In order for farmers to be economically viable and feasible in the current market, they need access to processing facilities and processing partners.

Produced by Vermont PBS.