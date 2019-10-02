© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Local Motive: Processing

Maine Public
Published October 2, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
The Local Motive title still
video.vermontpbs.org

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Nov. 7 at 10:30 pm
Sat., Nov. 9 at 11:30 am

Explore the relationship between the processing of local food and the financial viability of the local food system, both for producers and consumers. Processing increases shelf life, minimizes waste and improves access to market. It is also economically valuable and necessary to serve the demands of current consumers. In order for farmers to be economically viable and feasible in the current market, they need access to processing facilities and processing partners.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Vermont PBS website.

Produced by Vermont PBS.

Related Content
farmer in a field of crops
  1. The Local Motive: Production
  2. The Local Motive: Distribution
  3. The Local Motive: Farm to Institution
  4. The Local Motive: The Consumer
  5. The Local Motive: Waste