The Local Motive: Distribution

Published October 3, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., Nov. 14 at 10:00 pm
Sat., Nov. 16 at 11:00 am

Direct sales from farmer to consumer are great and desirable, but the majority of families still get their food from grocers, supermarkets, general stores and restaurants. This episode looks at how third party distributors and innovations in cooperative distribution are helping clear the roadblocks to the successful scaling of local food, giving farmers new opportunities. We'll also see how distribution is one particularly pronounced way that strong relationships can help create success at all scales.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Vermont PBS website.

Produced by Vermont PBS.

