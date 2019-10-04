The Local Motive: Farm to Institution

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Nov. 14 at 10:30 pm

Sat., Nov. 16 at 11:30 am

Institutions such as schools, universities, camps, hospitals and prisons are places where the food consumer often doesn't have much choice. This is food intended to feed large volumes, and has to do so with typically small per capita budgets, USDA nutritional requirements and limited labor and equipment resources. To reach Farm to Plate goals in increasing local consumption, these institutions need to choose local food for their consumer. We'll look at the paths to bringing local food into institutions and the passionate individuals committed to making Farm to Institution a reality.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Vermont PBS website.

Produced by Vermont PBS.