The Local Motive: The Consumer

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Nov. 21 at 10:00 pm

Sat., Nov. 23 at 11:00 am

Who is the local food consumer and what are the roadblocks to getting them to eat more local? While price is the most talked about obstacle, it's only the tip of the iceberg. People who buy local food today are making a values-based purchase paying more to eat something they feel is healthier, better tasting and better for the local economy. This episode looks at how consumers arrive at the decision to eat local, and how to shift the conversation away from price and toward the benefits of making that buying decision.

