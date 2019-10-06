The Local Motive: Waste

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., Nov. 21 at 10:30 pm

Sat., Nov. 23 at 11:30 am

The food you don't eat on your plate still has value as a resource with applications in other areas: on the farm, as rescued food, as feed for animals, and as anaerobic digesters. Think of it as resource management. This episode looks at food that may be slated to be thrown away as a possible resource with other applications. Explore the challenges of managing each stage of the hierarchy and the impending complications surrounding the implementation of Act 148, Vermont's universal recycling law which also addresses composting.

Produced by Vermont PBS.