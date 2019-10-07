Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Nov. 28 at 10:00 pm

If you want to learn more about deer, Wayne Bruhm can tell you. Wayne's Deer is a portrait of Wayne Bruhm, amateur naturalist and hunter.

Wayne's ancestors first settled along the LaHave River in Nova Scotia in 1723. He has spent hours quietly hidden in the woods watching deer movements and behavior. Beforehand, he takes such precautions as using his own time tested formula made from boiled hackmatack needles and other substances to mask his scent. Indeed Wayne probably knows more about deer than just about anyone, and every fall he shoots one for meat. Wayne's Deer was patiently shot over four seasons and tells a refreshingly honest story of living with nature.

Produced by Kent Martin of Unceasing Play Productions